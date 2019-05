Sushmita Sen Announces Brother Rajeev Wedding With TV Actor Charu Asopa in Adorable Post

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev is all set to tie the knot with television actress Charu Asopa, who played one of the prime characters in the soap opera Mere Angne Mein.Charu and Rajeev have been dating each other for quite sometime now. Sushmita, who is quite active on social media, announced the happy news on her Instagram by sharing a series of pictures of the newly-engaged couple.In her post, Sushmita also wrote that she couldn’t wait for the wedding.Calling her brother the “luckiest guy in the world,” Sushmita posted, "SHE SAID “YES” You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives. Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings I love you both beyond #duggadugga." (sic)Sushmita also shared a group picture, featuring her beau Rohman Shawl, brother Rajeev and soon-to-be sister-in-law Charu.In the pics, the four can be seen hugging one another. "I love you guys! THANK YOU for all your blessings, always keep them coming," Sushmita wrote alongside the pictures.Sushmita is the mother of two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah. She has been dating Rohman for a while now. Rohman had also joined Sushmita and her two daughters, for her birthday celebrations in Dubai in November. The duo reportedly met at a fashion show last year and hit it off immediately.Follow @News18Movies for more