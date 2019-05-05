Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sushmita Sen Announces Brother Rajeev Wedding With TV Actor Charu Asopa in Adorable Post

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen is all set to tie the knot with television actress Charu Asopa.

News18.com

Updated:May 5, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sushmita Sen Announces Brother Rajeev Wedding With TV Actor Charu Asopa in Adorable Post
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev is all set to tie the knot with television actress Charu Asopa, who played one of the prime characters in the soap opera Mere Angne Mein.

Charu and Rajeev have been dating each other for quite sometime now. Sushmita, who is quite active on social media, announced the happy news on her Instagram by sharing a series of pictures of the newly-engaged couple.

In her post, Sushmita also wrote that she couldn’t wait for the wedding.

Calling her brother the “luckiest guy in the world,” Sushmita posted, "SHE SAID “YES” You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives. Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings I love you both beyond #duggadugga." (sic)



Sushmita also shared a group picture, featuring her beau Rohman Shawl, brother Rajeev and soon-to-be sister-in-law Charu.

In the pics, the four can be seen hugging one another. "I love you guys! THANK YOU for all your blessings, always keep them coming," Sushmita wrote alongside the pictures.

Sushmita is the mother of two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah. She has been dating Rohman for a while now. Rohman had also joined Sushmita and her two daughters, for her birthday celebrations in Dubai in November. The duo reportedly met at a fashion show last year and hit it off immediately.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram