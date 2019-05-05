English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushmita Sen Announces Brother Rajeev Wedding With TV Actor Charu Asopa in Adorable Post
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen is all set to tie the knot with television actress Charu Asopa.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev is all set to tie the knot with television actress Charu Asopa, who played one of the prime characters in the soap opera Mere Angne Mein.
Charu and Rajeev have been dating each other for quite sometime now. Sushmita, who is quite active on social media, announced the happy news on her Instagram by sharing a series of pictures of the newly-engaged couple.
In her post, Sushmita also wrote that she couldn’t wait for the wedding.
Calling her brother the “luckiest guy in the world,” Sushmita posted, "SHE SAID “YES” You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives. Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings I love you both beyond #duggadugga." (sic)
Sushmita also shared a group picture, featuring her beau Rohman Shawl, brother Rajeev and soon-to-be sister-in-law Charu.
In the pics, the four can be seen hugging one another. "I love you guys! THANK YOU for all your blessings, always keep them coming," Sushmita wrote alongside the pictures.
Sushmita is the mother of two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah. She has been dating Rohman for a while now. Rohman had also joined Sushmita and her two daughters, for her birthday celebrations in Dubai in November. The duo reportedly met at a fashion show last year and hit it off immediately.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Charu and Rajeev have been dating each other for quite sometime now. Sushmita, who is quite active on social media, announced the happy news on her Instagram by sharing a series of pictures of the newly-engaged couple.
In her post, Sushmita also wrote that she couldn’t wait for the wedding.
Calling her brother the “luckiest guy in the world,” Sushmita posted, "SHE SAID “YES” You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives. Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings I love you both beyond #duggadugga." (sic)
View this post on Instagram
SHE SAID “YES” ❤️ You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives ❤️ Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings ❤️ I love you both beyond #duggadugga ❤️
Sushmita also shared a group picture, featuring her beau Rohman Shawl, brother Rajeev and soon-to-be sister-in-law Charu.
In the pics, the four can be seen hugging one another. "I love you guys! THANK YOU for all your blessings, always keep them coming," Sushmita wrote alongside the pictures.
Sushmita is the mother of two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah. She has been dating Rohman for a while now. Rohman had also joined Sushmita and her two daughters, for her birthday celebrations in Dubai in November. The duo reportedly met at a fashion show last year and hit it off immediately.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Klopp Unsure About Salah after Head Injury, Firmino to Miss Barcelona Clash
- Actor Sudeep Shares Pic With Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 Set Along With Lovely Post, See Here
- New Zealand Open: Ahsan-Setiawan Win Blockbuster Men's Doubles Final, Korea Women Rule
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Open for All on Amazon India: How to Book for Rs 1,000
- She Didn't Give Us Much Time: Salman Takes Sly Dig at Priyanka Chopra Over Quitting Bharat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results