Sushmita Sen Announces Her Return to Bollywood After 10 Years
Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's No Problem in 2010, announced that she will be returning to Bollywood after 10 years.
Representative Image (Photo: Official Instagram handle of Sushmita Sen)
Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to announce that she will be making a comeback to films after 10 years. The actress, who was last seen on the silver screen in Anees Bazmee's No Problem, had taken a break from acting after she adopted her second daughter Alisah.
Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture where she was seen looking out of a window. “I have always been in awe of love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus...unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she captioned the picture.
In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Sen said that she made a conscious decision to step away from films after Alisah came into her life as she did not want to miss out on her life's milestone.
“I know that people say that your best years are your youthful years where you can do films and you look younger etc. I asked myself, ‘If I don’t do films right now and I focus on this, will I regret it? And if I choose to not be with Alisah and go do films, which one would I regret more?’ It was a no-brainer for me,” she said.
