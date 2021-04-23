movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Movies»Sushmita Sen Arranges Oxygen Cylinders, Bhumi Pednekar Urges Delhiites to Donate Plasma
2-MIN READ

Sushmita Sen Arranges Oxygen Cylinders, Bhumi Pednekar Urges Delhiites to Donate Plasma

Sushmita Sen Arranges Oxygen Cylinders, Bhumi Pednekar Urges Delhiites to Donate Plasma

Several Bollywood celebrities are trying to do their bit during the Covid-19 second wave, by arranging plasma donors and oxygen cylinders.

Bollywood stars have been subject to criticism for flaunting their privilege during the coronavirus pandemic, or not doing enough to help out people. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were subject to criticism for going on a vacation when the country is crippled with the second wave. But not all celebs are being ignorant towards the crisis - several actors like Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sushmita Sena and Gurmeet Chaudhary are using their social media reach to amplify calls for help.

Bhumi has created a highlight on her Instagram profile, where she is identifying resources for medicines, oxygen, plasma and donors. “This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead of us," she wrote. She also posted a video recently asking Delhiites to come forward and donate plasma, as she has received several requests for donors from NCR.

RELATED NEWS

Sushmita Sen shared the heartbreaking video of Sunil Saggar, CEO of Shanti Mukund Hospital in East Delhi’s Karkardooma, saying that they had run out of oxygen. The actress also mentioned that she had managed to arrange a few oxygen cylinders for the hospital but had no way to transport them, and so she asked people to help her find a way.

TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary has set up a team that is constantly receiving calls for help and forwarding requests for injections, oxygen and hospital beds for those in need. The actor posted that he was inspired by Sonu Sood to try his best to help people. Despite being in Dehradun for work, the actor has been active in responding to people on social media.

Gurmeet, alongwith his wife Debina Bonnerjee, also paid a visit to their local clinic and donated their plasma as both had recovered from Covid 19 and are in good overall health. The actress took to her Instagram to urge people to come ahead and donate their plasma.

Sonam Kapoor has posted guides to recovering from COVID-19 at home, donating plasma and caring for someone suffering from Covid-19 in a hospital. Actreses Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Tisca Chopra have also been amplifying calls for help on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 23, 2021, 11:41 IST