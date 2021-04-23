Sushmita Sen Arranges Oxygen Cylinders, Bhumi Pednekar Urges Delhiites to Donate Plasma

Bollywood stars have been subject to criticism for flaunting their privilege during the coronavirus pandemic, or not doing enough to help out people. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were subject to criticism for going on a vacation when the country is crippled with the second wave. But not all celebs are being ignorant towards the crisis - several actors like Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sushmita Sena and Gurmeet Chaudhary are using their social media reach to amplify calls for help.

Bhumi has created a highlight on her Instagram profile, where she is identifying resources for medicines, oxygen, plasma and donors. “This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead of us," she wrote. She also posted a video recently asking Delhiites to come forward and donate plasma, as she has received several requests for donors from NCR.

Sushmita Sen shared the heartbreaking video of Sunil Saggar, CEO of Shanti Mukund Hospital in East Delhi’s Karkardooma, saying that they had run out of oxygen. The actress also mentioned that she had managed to arrange a few oxygen cylinders for the hospital but had no way to transport them, and so she asked people to help her find a way.

This is deeply heart breaking…oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai…please help me find a way🙏 https://t.co/p8RWuVQMrO— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2021

TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary has set up a team that is constantly receiving calls for help and forwarding requests for injections, oxygen and hospital beds for those in need. The actor posted that he was inspired by Sonu Sood to try his best to help people. Despite being in Dehradun for work, the actor has been active in responding to people on social media.

I really want to help every1 of u in such curial time pls feel free to reach out to me I will try my best to help as many as I can @SonuSood bhai thank u for inspiring me 🙏Happy to help.Pls stay strong & WEAR YOUR MASK. #COVIDSecondWave #COVIDEmergency Retweet to as many u can— GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) April 17, 2021

Gurmeet, alongwith his wife Debina Bonnerjee, also paid a visit to their local clinic and donated their plasma as both had recovered from Covid 19 and are in good overall health. The actress took to her Instagram to urge people to come ahead and donate their plasma.

Sonam Kapoor has posted guides to recovering from COVID-19 at home, donating plasma and caring for someone suffering from Covid-19 in a hospital. Actreses Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Tisca Chopra have also been amplifying calls for help on Instagram.

