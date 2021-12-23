Sushmita Sen Breaks All Ties With Boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Model Moves Out of Her House?

It seems all is not well between Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The couple, who has been together for about three years, is apparently heading for a breakup, if a recent report is to be believed.

A source close to the couple informed ETimes that Sushmita has broken all ties with Rohman and the model has even moved out of her house. Rohman is currently staying at a friend’s place, the report added.

On Sushmita’s birthday last month, Rohman had shared a super cute throwback picture with the actress. Along with the picture, Rohman Shawl wrote a note that read: “Happy Birthday Babush." He added a couple of heart and hug emojis along with it.

Sushmita Sen has been dating model Rohman Shawl for about three years now. He frequently features on her Instagram profile. Rohman met Sushmita two years after he came to Mumbai to pursue modelling.

Earlier this year, Rohman Shawl opened up about his relationship with Sushmita and said that meeting the Bollywood star had been life-altering. Rohman spoke to the Bombay Times about the change in his perspective towards life and the film industry that happened after meeting Sushmita.

“Everything in my life changed after that. As outsiders, we have a certain perception about a star’s life. But, when you stay with them, you realise that it’s a lot of hard work,” the model said. Rohman credited Sushmita for helping him evolve as a person.

“On a personal level, that changed me. I started taking things seriously, I started respecting life more, both mine and others’. When I started modelling, I wanted to be a star, but now, I have different plans. I want to venture into business, eventually. But for now, I want to stick to modelling as that makes me happy. Being famous is not on my wish list anymore," he said.

On the work front, Sushmita is currently basking in the success of her recently released web series Aarya 2, which has received positive response from the viewers.

