Sushmita Sen Breaks Silence On Dating Lalit Modi: ‘Not Married; Unconditionally Surrounded by Love’

Lalir Modi dropped a pleasant surprise yesterday when he announced that he and Sushmita Sen are dating. The businessman had called the Aarya actor ‘better half’ in a series of old and new pictures together, and later clarified that they aren’t married, but just in a relationship. All of us had eagerly been waiting for what the actor has to say. Now, she has finally broken her silence around it.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a picture, but not with Lalit Modi. She kept it quite cryptic, and shared a picture with her daughters Renee and Alisha. Captioning it, she wrote, “I am in a happy place!!!❤️NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!❤️ Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! ❤️ #duggadugga #yourstruly.” See the post here:

Lalit Modi declaration of him dating Sushmita Sen became the biggest talk of the town. He has revealed that he was in Sardinia, and even the actor was there. The businessman had shared their pictures together as well, and looks like they enjoyed a very romantic vacay!

Sushmita Sen’s ex, Rohman Shwal had reacted to her new relationship and told Pinkvilla, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!” Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir was also contacted and was quoted by ETimes saying, “It is his life and his decision. I prefer to refrain from commenting on personal family affairs but would always be happy to comment in relation to business or other matters.”

Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Thursday evening posted a series of photos with the caption, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

