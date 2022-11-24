Sushmita Sen Brother Rajeev Sen Buys New House Amid Divorce from Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev recently made headlines for his divorce from Charu Asopa. Now, days after the divorce, Rajeev has purchased a property in Goa.

In his YouTube video, Rajeev informed his followers, “We have decided to buy a small property in Goa. But where in Goa, I will take you along with me when I go. This property I had seen 3 to 4 months ago. In fact, I saw two to three of them but I have shortlisted one now because I am getting a good price for it."

Rajeev added that he will soon go to Goa for the final paperwork. “Terms and conditions for payments have also been agreed. That also meant a lot to me. Now we will go to Goa and finalize things," he disclosed. Further, he stated that the property is brand new and “ready to move" and that he will only need to make minor “changes" in the house. The entrepreneur also hoped that his fans would be happy as it was something he had long desired.

Besides the big update, Rajeev also opened up about his current relationship with Charu Asopa. He revealed that he had been regularly sending her “Whatsapp messages" to stay in touch and check their daughter Ziana’s wellbeing.

“Let her do whatever she wants to do. And this is the path she wanted, I keep encouraging her to be positive. Keep giving love to her guys… if she needs sympathy bhar bhar kar, then give her that. Let her feel that she is winning. She is happy, let her feel that the world is for her,” he added.

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in 2019, but soon after their nuptials, rumours of their divorce began to spread. Ziana was born to the two in November 2021. The actual reason for their divorce is still unknown.

