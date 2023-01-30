Sushmita Sen is ready with the new season of her popular web series Aarya. And this time she is fiercer than ever. The makers of Aarya 3 dropped its first teaser, on Monday, January 30, promising an exciting and thrilling twist to the show’s plot. The teaser was received well by fans and industry colleagues of Sushmita. Amidst the flood of reactions to the teaser, there was also a special message from the actress’ ex-beau Rohman Shawl. Sushmita and Rohman parted ways last year. However, they’ve been on good terms ever since. Rohman shared a video of himself reacting to Sushmita’s Aarya 3 look, and we can’t stop gushing over their social media exchange.

Rohman Shawl posted his reaction to Aarya teaser on his Instagram account. The clip opens to show him having a normal expression at first. However, when he sees the entry of Sushmita, his expression changes and he looks in awe at her. Rohman showered heaps of praises on the actress and wrote, “Yaaar ye toh banta tha! I know you all felt the same watching it. You go girl, Sushmita Sen. Chakk de pattern! Aarya 3, biggest fan always.” Reacting to this, Sushmita commented and said, “Too cute!” with a red heart emoji.

The Aarya 3 teaser begins with Sushmita Sen loading her gun. In this shot, we can only see her hand, and then comes a text, “Guess who’s back?”And later on, Sushmita’s face was revealed. She looks stunning and was seen smoking a cigar. Earlier today, Sushmita shared the teaser on Instagram with a caption that read, “She is back, and she means business Hotstar Specials Aarya 3, Now shooting. Coming soon only on Disney Plus Hotstar.”

Created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Aarya is the official remake of the Spanish TV series Penoza. The plot revolves around the life of a mother named Aarya played by Sushmita Sen. To save her children and family, Aarya is forced to take the route of the underworld after the murder of her husband. The first season of Aarya also earned a nomination for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards.

