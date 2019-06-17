Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sushmita Sen is an Excited Sister at Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's Bengali Wedding

Their destination wedding was held in Goa and the ceremonies kicked off with a Christian style engagement party on Friday.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Sushmita Sen is an Excited Sister at Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's Bengali Wedding
Image courtesy: Instagram
Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa married each other in a low key court ceremony earlier this month. Following which, the two got hitched in traditional ceremonies with multiple weddings.

Their destination wedding was held in Goa and the ceremonies kicked off with a Christian style engagement party on Friday. The engagement was followed by mehendi and sangeet on June 15, and finally Bengali and Rajasthani traditional wedding ceremonies on July 16.

For the Rajasthani ceremony, Charu Asopa donned Rajasthani style crimson lehenga and accessorised it with a heavy necklace, nose ring and matha patti. Meanwhile, Rajeev Sen wore white sherwani with a turban and shawl. For the Bengali ceremony, Charu looked pretty in a red lehenga with neatly embroidered gold work, whereas Rajeev sported a contrasting sherwani.

Multiple videos from the ceremonies have made their way to the Internet but one where the groom can be seen putting Sindoor on the bride's forehead is gaining much attention on social media in particular. In the video, Sushmita can be seen excitedly cheering for the couple as they follow the rituals. Take a look:

The wedding was a close-knit affair and was attended by Sushmita, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, along with her daughters, Renee and Alisah, family members and close friends of the couple.

Charu and Rajeev have been dating each other for quite some time now. Earlier in May, Sushmita announced the engagement of the couple through her Instagram by sharing a series of pictures of the newly-engaged couple.

