Sushmita Sen Can't Wait to Become an Aunt to Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen's Baby

Actress Sushmita Sen was quite elated to share her latest Instagram post on Monday. The 45-year-old actress shared a picture of her sister-in-law, Charu Asopa Sen to announce her pregnancy.

Sharing this ‘wonderful news’ with her Instagram followers, Sushmita wrote that her brother Rajeev Sen and Charu might welcome their baby on her birthday i.e. November 19. The post featured a picture of Charu who was dressed in a beige-coloured outfit as she embraced her baby bump. In the caption, the actress mentioned in exclamation marks how she is glad to know that she might share her birthday with her nephew/niece and called it a “Happpyyyyy serendipity!!” She also congratulated her ‘beautiful’ sister-in-law and brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood.

The actress further mentioned that she cannot wait to hold the little one. Describing her sister-in-law’s love for children, Sushmita wrote that Charu has been waiting a long time to become a mother and she just knows that Charu will be an “amazing mother.” Sending in her heartfelt wishes to the Sen and Asopa family, Sushmita expressed her love to them and wrote how she is elated to become a bua soon.

Commenting on the post, Sushmita’s daughter Renee Sen wrote, “It's no doubt that you're going to be the most amazing Bua.”

Sushmita also extended her gratitude to all those who sent their best wishes and wrote in the comments section, “Thank you all sooooo sooooo much for the warm wishes & heartfelt blessings!!! ️ It means a lot!! I love you guys!!!”https://www.instagram.com/p/CPQgPbVtcMb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_linkCharu is a television actress who tied the knot with Rajeev in 2019. The actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram a few days ago as she expressed her gratitude. Commenting on Charu’s post, Renee had commented, “Mamisa ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ can't wait to pamper our little one ”

