Sushmita Sen Celebrates 25 Years of Winning Miss Universe, Here are Some Lesser Known Facts

Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl have become quite the internet sensation with their loved-up Insta posts. While sometimes they post pictures and videos of their workout routines together, at other times, they can be seen in an affectionate embrace, or posting emotional captions displaying their love for each other.Today, Rohman posted a picture of the former Miss Universe and showered love and kisses on her for clocking 25 years to winning the international beauty pageant. The professional model shared an Instagram story with the caption, "25 years of owning the universe." Sushmita, on her part, replied to Rohman's gesture with "I love you @rohmanshawl" on her on Insta story. In fact, the style icon went on to share images of everyone who wished her on completing 25 years of winning the crown.From being a Miss Universe, dabbling in films, to being a brave single mother of two adopted daughters, Sushmita has done it all. A champion for various causes, the former Miss Universe has time and again proved that she indeed is beauty with brains. As we celebrate 25 years of Sushmita her stepping into showbiz glory, here's looking at a few lesser-known facts about the style diva.1. She was the first ever Indian to win the prestigious crown on May 21, 1994. The timeless beauty was a mere 18 years old but still managed to impress everyone with her final answer.2. The gown which Sushmita wore for the final round of Miss Universe 1994 was actually not a designer one. In fact, it was made by the actress' mother and stitched in a local tailor shop.3. She adopted her first daughter Renee when she was just 25. In fact, she is the mother of two daughters, having adopted her youngest Alisah as well.4. A Hindi medium student, she learnt English when she was 16, and managed to impress everyone at 18 to win the Miss Universe title in 1994.5. A philanthropist at heart, she has fought for the development of the girl child and the education of girls for years. She also heads the foundation I AM which contributes to a children's welfare and the education of the girl child.