Sushmita Sen Celebrates 27th Anniversary of Her Miss Universe Win

Sushmita Sen is celebrating the 27th anniversary of her Miss Universe win on Instagram today. The actress shared a picture of her 18-year-old self when she went to Manila in the Philippines as she represented India in the international beauty pageant.

Wearing a white gown, young Sushmita struck a graceful pose for the camera as she competed among international participants. In a heartfelt note, Sushmita mentioned that on the early morning of May 21, 1994, it was not only her life that changed but it made ‘history.’ The actress dedicated her victory to her motherland India as she wrote "Happpyyyyy 27th Anniversary of India’s first ever victory"at Miss Universe.

Sushmita also mentioned about the Philippines and remembered one of her most memorable moments. She continued to say that the romance she and the country have shared for 27 years is still there. Thanking the 1st Runner-Up at Miss Universe 1994, Miss Colombia Carolina Gomez, Sushmita applauded her undying grace. The actress also mentioned all the kind and loving people from around the world who touched her life from a very young age and inspired the woman that she is today.

Expressing her eternal gratitude, Sushmita also shared words of wisdom and asked her followers and fans to choose wisely. Lastly, the actress thanked all the well-wishers who have been sending her messages and generous blessings and mentioned that she celebrates this day with them always.

Sushmita also shared a collection of throwback pictures on her Instagram Story that took her followers back in time. One of the pictures shared by the actress captured the exact moment when her name was announced as the winner of Miss Universe title. Another picture showed her in a pink saree as she posed in front of Taj Mahal, wearing the iconic Miss Universe crown.

On the work front, Sushmita will be next seen in the second season of Aarya. The show is directed by Ram Madhvani and stars Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here