Sushmita Sen Celebrates the 28th Anniversary of Her Miss Universe Win; Shares Video of Her Triumph

Sushmita Sen is reliving the moment of her Miss Universe Win and how! The actress who was crowned with the honor 28 years ago, on 21 May 1994, is getting nostalgic as she shared a clip of her triumph at the international beauty pageant. The beauty-queen-turned-actor relived the moment of glory, today, by posting a video on Twitter.

The actress re-tweeted the video featuring Sushmita being crowned during the event. It sees Sushmita’s priceless expressions as she absorbs her moment of win.” On May 21, 1994, #SushmitaSen made history when she became the 1st Indian woman to be crowned #MissUniverse.,” read the caption of the video.

She retweeted it with a string of emoticons including the hugging emoticon, a heart, folded hands and the Indian flag.

For the unversed, Sushmita became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. The beauty-queen-turned-actor competed against contestants from 77 countries around the world.

To mark the 28th anniversary of Sushmita’s historic win, a fan page on Instagram posted a rare photo and video of hers from the pageant held in the Philippines. Sharing a black and white image featuring Sushmita dressed in a shimmery top and skirt along with a veil, @thejuniorsush wrote, “21.05.94… Dearesssstttt Titu Dede Happy 28th Anniversary!!! You make us sooooo proud!!! Our tribe sooooo proud!!! And, our country sooooo proud!!! I love you!!”

In the throwback photo, we see a quote by Sushmita. It reads, “I believe in aspiration more than ambition, so my career aspiration is to be a successful model and to later enter the creative field of either dramatics, advertising, or writing.” It is not clear if Sushmita’s quote was from an interview she gave before or after she was crowned Miss Universe 1994.

Along with the throwback photo, we see a throwback video, that features a beaming Sushmita dressed in an embellished lehenga, styled with a heavy dupatta over her head, as she made her way onstage. Her look was completed with the Miss Universe crown, as she prepared to crown the next Miss Universe.

Sushmita celebrated the day along with scores of her fans who showered love on the actress via their social media posts.

Check here:

Sushmita Sen became the 43rd Miss Universe at the Plenary Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay, Philippines. She was crowned by Dayanara Torres of Puerto Rico. That same year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World 1994.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.