Sushmita Sen Confirms Break Up with Rohman Shawl, Says 'Relationship was Long Over'

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has announced on social media that she has parted ways and broken up with model Rohman Shawl. There have been speculations about Sushmita and Rohman’s relationship going through a rough phase for some time and now the former has confirmed the same. She shared in his caption to her social media post that the relationship between them was “long over".

Sushmita shared a picture with Rohman on social media writing, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations (sic)."

Sushmita’s Aarya 2 has recently released on Disney+ Hotstar. Rohman was living in with Sushmita and even shared a great equation with her two daughters Renee and Alisah. The four shared adorable pictures on social media from time to time. The former lovebirds, who had been dating for a while, set the relationship bar quite high for the millennials despite a huge age difference between them.

Sushmita had earlier revealed that she met Rohman through social media, who messaged her on one of the platforms. There is a 15-year age gap between the two but Rohman had hid it from Sushmita at first, as the actress had revealed. Earlier, there were wedding rumours of the two as well. Rohman attended all the family events with Sushmita and her two daughters.

Talking of their relationship, Rohman had shared that even though they are not married, they were like a family. He had told ETimes, “Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.