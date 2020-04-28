MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Sushmita Sen Creates Music with Rohman Shawl as Daughters Alisah and Renee Join Them

Sushmita Sen with daughters and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen with daughters and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen is in quarantine with her family and they are partaking in fun activities together.

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has unveiled an innovative project she has undertaken recently on her social media handle. A pacifying meditation musical tune, the project is aimed at keeping everyone’s spirits high during the lockdown. Writing a motivational caption along with the music, the actor said being “low is not an option” during these hard times. So all of us have to come together and take steps to uplift each other.

Sushmita said in the caption that “physical distancing” didn’t mean “emotional distancing” and that everyone’s “energies are (now) much more in sync and better aligned than ever before."

“Great time to realize that despite being quarantined, we don’t live in isolation,” read her uplifting post.

She added that the tune was created by her “in-house technical crew” consisting of daughters Alisah and Renee, boyfriend model Rohman Shawl, and herself.

The nearly 3-minute long tune consists of peaceful chants of ‘Om’ and has been enriched with the background track taken from Roudeep’s 2020 song ‘Desert Rose’.

Apart from creating music to uplift spirits, the actor also engages in mastering complicated yoga poses, delivering radiant self-portraits and sharing glimpses of her “world”.

Here is the admirable duo of Sushmita and Rohman trying out the fetus pose while in quarantine.

To keep her youngest daughter Alisah engaged, Sushmita came up with a fun tongue twister.

