Sushmita Sen Dances Her Heart Out with Boyfriend Rohman Shawl and Daughters Renee, Alisah

Sudhmita Sen ushered in 2020 with new hope and potential and celebrated the day with her daughters, Renee and Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 2, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
While half of the Bollywood preferred exotic locales to ring in 2020, actress Sushmita Sen, as always, walked a different path this holiday season. The diva ushered in 2020 with new hope and potential and celebrated the day with her daughters, Renee and Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The fitness enthusiast danced her heart out with Renee and Alisah as if no one’s watching.

The former Miss Universe shared the dance video with a heartwarming note filled with motivation. She wrote, “Dance like no one’s watching. It’s never easy to stay consistent, to stay motivated when it comes to any discipline in life!! So to get my kids to stay committed, I try to change it up, make it more fun...dance, explore, discover individual rhythm & all throughout they’re actually...willingly also doing cardio & yoga.”

She later went to share her secret for a happy and disciplined life. She said that one should tweak things up and keep life interesting. She further added that life has a beautiful playlist for everyone. One should choose his/her tune & start moving.

In the clip, Sushmita can be seen grooving to the beats with her daughters. In the first part, little Alisah can be seen imitating her mother with her funny and cute dance steps. Meanwhile, Renee is warming up standing next to her mum. In the later part of the clip, Renee and Alisah also gave solo performances.

The video also featured Sushmita’s beau Rohman Shawl, who was seen filming the trio.

On the work front, Sushmita will be next seen in Prahlad Kakkar’s romantic drama Happy Anniversary. The film also stars celebs like Sushant Singh Rajput, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

