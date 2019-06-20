Sushmita Sen Dances Her Heart Out with Boyfriend Rohman Shawl at Brother Rajeev Sen’s Wedding

On Sunday, June 16, Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen got married to Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa in a lavish wedding in Goa. While the couple looked extraordinary beautiful at all their ceremonies, Sushmita Sen spread her own diva-ish charm. From choosing outfits for the couple, to making the arrangements, and also adding a lot of fun and laughter to the occasion, Sushmita has been by the side of the lovebirds all through.

In the days following the wedding, the former Miss Universe is gradually sharing all the moments from the wedding with her followers on Instagram, giving us the sneak-peak into all the fun she had with her family. After sharing dance videos with her daughters, the Main Hoon Na actress has finally shared clips from the sangeet ceremony, where she can be seen dancing with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The couple is seen dancing to the beats of Nachde Ne Saare at the sangeet. She shared the video with the caption, "#sangeet And then came #dhamaal This was a VERY Private wedding with immediate families & only a few close friends from both sides, so there was no question of anyone being an audience, EVERYONE had to dance!! We made sure of it."

The actress also gave a glimpse of other performances from the wedding in the video, which included dance clips of her mother, Charu's mother, and Sushmita's daughters Alisah and Renee's performances. In another video shared by the Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya actress, the bride and the groom can be seen dancing to two separate romantic tracks.

She shared the beautiful dance performance with the caption, "Uffff how beautiful are these two @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 we couldn't take our eyes off them!! And my sister in law, Charu owned the night with her solo performance. sooooooo soooooo graceful & BEAUTIFUL!!"

After the wedding celebrations, Sushmita also took out time to thank the designers and organisers of the wedding, including the venue partner. Sushmita and Rohman reportedly met at a fashion show last year and hit it off immediately. Rumours around their wedding surfaced when she started sharing loved up photos with the model, but there has been no confirmation about their wedding yet.

