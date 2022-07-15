Sushmita Sen Dating Lalit Modi- Aarya Actor’s Father Says ‘Do Not Have Any Knowledge’

Sushmita Sen had been on a vacation a couple pof days back. It was yesterday that businessman Lalit Modi dropped the bomb by claiming that Sushmita was on a romantic vacay in Sardinia with him and that they were dating. He even shared pictures together from the getaway. Now, Sushmita Sen’s father has reacted to reports of his daughter dating Lalit Modi.

Addressing reporters, the retired Indian Air Force Officer said, “I do not have any knowledge or information about this development. I had a telephonic conversation with my daughter on Friday morning only. But she did not tell me anything on this count. I was informed after the tweet from Lalit Modi only by media persons. Since I have absolutely no information on this development, I am unable to offer any comment,” as quoted by IANS.

He also added, “If this happens, it will be an important turn in my daughter’s life. I will surely come to know of that in future. But as of now, I have no knowledge on this count.” When Mr. Sen was asked if he is ready to accept Lalit Modi as his son-in-law, he replied, “Had I been aware I would have informed the media everything since there is nothing to hide in the matter.”

On Thursday evening, Lalit Modi had shared pictures with Sushmita Sen on his social media with the caption, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #Maldives #Sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.” He later stated, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.” Sushmita Sen too had earlier today broken her silence about dating Lalit Modi with a cryptic post that read, “I am in a happy place!!!❤️NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!❤️ Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly

