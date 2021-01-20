Sushmita Sen Ditches Star Status to Quietly Attend Cousin's Wedding in Bengal, Pics Go Viral

Sushmita Sen and her whole family recently flew to Kolkata to attend her cousin's wedding in the suburbs. The former Miss Universe, her mother Subhra Sen, her two daughters Renee and Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl were in Konnagar for her cousin Oindrila Sen's wedding.

The actress reached Konnagar on January 15 and left via Kolkata airport on Monday morning. Several Bengali media outlets reported that during the wedding Sushmita participated in every ritual like a family member and savoured various Bengali delicacies.

Although she did not share any photos from the wedding and kept her visit as quiet as possible, some pictures have landed on social media. The groom himself shared some photos and videos on Facebook.

Bibaho obhijaan.. with my loving wife Oindrila Sen and Miss Universe sister-in-law Sushmita SenPosted by Sayak Sen on Saturday, January 16, 2021

Oindrila Sen, Soushmita’s cousin, an IT professional who got married to Sayak Sen, was at the salon around 4pm on January 15, when she received a call from Sushmita. "I planned to go to the wedding venue after makeup, but Titu didi forced me to go back home. As I reached, she greeted me with open arms and gifted me a gold necklace," Oindrila told TOI.

Her brother Rajeev Sen, who also attended the wedding with his wife Charu Asopa, shared a selfie from the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

The Aarya star enjoyed Bengali delicacies like chitol muithha and koraishutir kochuri, rabri, malpua and also relished nolen gur ice cream. She also reportedly introduced Rohman to Bengali wedding traditions and