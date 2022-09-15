Sushmita Sen Drops Hint About New Web Series, Calls It The 'One That Has My Heart'

From winning a beauty pageant to becoming an actor, Sushmita Sen transitioned rather easily. The actor later enjoyed a fruitful career in movies, garnering both praises from critics as well as the audience. However, after working in films for over a decade, she took nearly a ten-year hiatus. Following that, Sushmita decided to resume acting with a web series rather than a film. And now, Sushmita recently updated her social media accounts about her new project, asserting that her ‘life has been crazy busy’.

The actor announced the start of filming for her upcoming web series on Wednesday night. Sushmita posted a photo of herself posing by the sunset in a long white embroidered dress from her recent trip to Sardinia with the caption, “Sun Set.. Sen Rise!!! Life has been crazy busy… getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series… one that has my heart!! I miss you guys & love you beyond!!! As always she ended the caption with the hashtag #duggadugga.” Although we are yet to learn about the project, this is very exciting news.

The former Miss Universe made her digital debut in 2020 with the critically acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar show Aarya, for which she was nominated for an International Emmy Award, and afterwards delivered a remarkable second season in 2021. Aarya is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch show Penoza premiered in December 2021. The series, created by Ram Madhvani, will soon return for its third season.

Sushmita Sen is also set to play the lead in an upcoming biopic film produced by Deepak Mukut, the producer of Dhaakad. Further details about the project are yet to be announced.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here