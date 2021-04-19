Sushmita Sen Embarrasses Boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Watch Video

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has been recently honoured with a National Award for her contribution to social welfare and women empowerment. The actress informed about the same by going live on Instagram on Saturday. She celebrated her win with her daughters Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She also shared a few pictures of the award on the social networking site. Posting the images, the actress said she received it on behalf of India's strongest backbone, that is women.

Have a look at the post here:

While going live on Instagram in order to celebrate the win with her fans, Sushmita spoke about what the award means to her and how it is a proud moment for her father, who was an officer of the Indian Air Force.She also shared the screen with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters. However, Rohman was seen covering one side of his face in the video which Sushmita discloses is because he accidently shaved off some of his hair too while grooming his beard in the morning.

Watch full Instagram Live here:

Sushmita was also congratulated on the Twitter handle by the official social media account of the Miss Universe pageant.

Sushmita also replied to Miss Universe’s post and said that life comes a full circle. She thanked Miss Universe and added that she cherished the journey that began with them when she was 18. Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant in the same year.

Talking about the personal life of the actress, she has been dating Rohman since 2018.While on the work front, Sushmita has been busy shooting for the next season of her web show called Aarya. The first season was released in 2020 marking her comeback into acting after several years.

