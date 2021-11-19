Sushmita Sen Feels 'Reborn' on 46th Birthday: 'I Completed Aarya 2 and Had Successful Surgery'

Sushmita Sen, who turns 46 today, has an endearing update to share about her professional as well as personal life. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita penned a lengthy thank-you note to her fans and informed them that she has completed the shoot for the second season of her highly popular web series Aarya.

Sharing a silhouette picture of herself, Sushmita wrote: “#Birthdaygirl. A BIG ‘Thank you’ to all of you super generous and loving souls… unending showering of good wishes and blessings coming my way… making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!! I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words… Letting you in on a little secret… I completed AARYA 2 and then travelled to address my health… had successful surgery on 16th Nov and I am healing marvellously every passing day in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies and the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming!!!"

She added, “My 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning, also sports a new look. Lots to look forward to… after all, the greatest gift is being ALIVE!!! #gratitude #love #tightesthug I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!"

Sushmita’s Disney+Hotstar series Aarya, an official remake of popular Dutch crime-drama “Penoza", revolves around Aarya Sareen, played by the actress, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband is shot. She gets to know that he may have been involved in an illegal drug racket which now threatens her family.

The show co-created by Ram Madhwani and Sandeep Modi marked Sushmita Sen’s return to the screen, a decade after her last Hindi film “No Problem". Aarya also featured Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, and Sikander Kher.

