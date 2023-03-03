Sushmita Sen left everyone shocked and worried on Thursday after she revealed that she recently suffered a heart attack. A day after, it has now been reported that the Aarya actress was rushed to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on February 27 when she felt discomfort in her chest while shooting.

“Sushmita was shooting for one of her assignments when she developed discomfort in her chest. She was examined by a medical professional on the set and then she was immediately taken to the hospital," a source cited by E-Times claimed.

The entertainment portal also claimed that the angioplasty procedure was immediately done following which she was suggested to stay in the hospital only so that her vitals could be monitored. She was discharged on March 1. “Sushmita was back home on March 1 and she was feeling perfectly fine", the source added.

On Thursday evening, Sushmita Sen opened up about her heart attack by sharing a picture with her father. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’," she wrote.

“Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! ❤️ This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!" the actress added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen will be next seen in Aarya 3. In the show, she plays a powerful protagonist who goes the extra mile to protect her family from criminals. The series is based on the Spanish original ‘Penoza’ and tells the story of a mother named Aarya (Sushmita Sen), who takes the route of the underworld after the death of her husband to save her children and family. Besides Aarya, Sushmita will also be seen in Taali which is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri and her rise in the community.

