Sushmita Sen Gets Asked About Her Impending Marriage With Rohman, Gives Hilarious Reply

Former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen recently went live with her family, daughters Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl, and interacted with her fans and even answered a rather personal question with utmost grace.

During the Instagram live, Sen was asked when she was going to get married, the actress first laughed out loud and then turned to Rohman and said,“The question is for you.”

She also told her fans a funny anecdote related to Rohman's surname, according to a reportin Hindustan Times. “It is hilarious, in the middle of this lockdown. There was an article where his (Rohman’s) name was no longer Rohman Shawl but he was called Rohman Scraf! As if Shawl wasn’t bad enough, now scarf,” Sushmita said. Rohman quickly added, “Don’t make fun of my surname.”

Talking about the Coronavirus quarantine, Sushmita said, “It’s hard on everybody but now if you ask me, what do I miss the most? Well, working. I miss working. I think world cannot survive on staying in a lockdown. We have to have our purpose back and we have to have a way to remain independent . Let us hope, finally, beginning May, we get back to ourselves and get into action in full force.”

She also added on a lighter note, she added, “If you are in a lockdown at home, make sure no couch is too comfortable.”

Follow @News18Movies for more