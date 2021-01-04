Sushmita Sen Gets Romantic As She Wishes Boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Birthday, See Pics

Sushmita Sen's boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl turns a year older today. On his birthday, the actress took to Instagram to shower her main man with love and good wishes. To make Rohman feel special, Sushmita added some unseen love-filled pictures with him to the birthday post. The duo looks stunning together as they smile away posing for the camera. The much-in-love couple is also seen twinning in black. In her message, Sushmita penned a heartfelt note and it is all things love.

Sushmita wished for God to bless Rohman with an abundance of everything that his beautiful heart desires. She wrote, "Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl ‘Rooh Se Rooh Tak’...to know you are to love you!! Here’s to your health and happiness always!!! We love you #BirthdayBoy. A collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly #partytime #rohmance #us #duggadugga."

Sushmita and Rohman’s love story dates back to 2018. They crossed each other’s paths in the most surprising way before cupid struck. They have been going strong together but haven’t revealed if marriage is on the cards. Rohman is the love of Sushmita’s life and also a great friend to the latter’s daughters- Renee and Alisah. The social media posts speak volumes about their family bond.

Sushmita’s elder daughter, Renee grabbed headlines recently. The 21-year-old made her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi which was released on an OTT platform. While speaking to Hindustan Times for her second-ever public interview, Renee spoke up on being Sushmita’s daughter and how Rohman is now a part of their adorable family. She referred to him as ‘uncle’ and called him a young, kind, and loving person.