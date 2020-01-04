Sushmita Sen Has The Most Adorable Birthday Wish for Beau Rohman Shawl
Sushmita Sen expressed her love for her model boyfriend in a long Instagram post on his 28th birthday. They have been pretty open about their relationship on social media.
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has an adorable birthday wish for beau Rohman Shawl on his 28th birthday. She expressed her love for her model boyfriend in a long Instagram post.
Taking to Instagram, she posted a series of pictures of Rohman in solo frame, along with few of them together.
In the post, she wrote, "Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh. May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!! I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are and the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!! You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & always. To your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthday boy. I LOVE YOU."
Happpyyyyyy Birthday my Babushhhh ❤️May God bless you with every abundance a giver deserves to be given!!! I am soooooo proud of the MAN you are & the dignity with which you love!!! YOU are my #rohmance with life, an answered prayer & the kindest gift from a loving God!!❤️ You must know just HOW LOVED you are by your three Angels...today & always❤️ To your health & divine happiness, Cheers Birthdayboy @rohmanshawl ❤️ #duggadugga #jaanmeri #roohmate #love #kisses #happiness #us I LOVE YOU!!!!!
Rohman is known to be extremely close to Sushmita's adopted daughters as can be often seen via her posts. Recently, the two celebrated their year ends by posting for each other. Check their posts out below:
At different stages in my life, i have had people ask me a question that i have never really been able to answer... What makes you feel complete?? . . . Finally i have an Answer (not for them but for my own self). . . @sushmitasen47 YOU ARE MY ANSWER ❤️ #love #truth #mine A post shared by rohman shawl (@rohmanshawl) on
“Hum kisise khushiyan mange yeh hame manzoor nahi, mangi huyi khushiyon se kiska bhala hota hai... jitna apni takdeer mein likha hai woh zaroor ata hota hai” ❤️ #followyourbliss #followyourheart #faith #happiness #love #rohmance #ibelieve I love you guys..infinity!!♾❤️
The 44-year-old actress has been vocal about her relationship with Rohman and stood by it despite facing flak on their age difference. In an interview, Sushmita had revealed that she had in fact met Rohman on Instagram where they started the conversation through direct messages and became inseparable instantly.
