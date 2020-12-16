Sushmita Sen Heads to Dubai for New Year Celebration with Rohman Shawl and Family

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl often grab the limelight for their adorable chemistry. Rohman is often spotted accompanying Sushmita at various events. He also shares a great bond with Sushmita’s daughter, Renee, and Alisah and spends a lot of his time with the two. Now, the four are planning to have a blast on New Year’s eve as they flew to Dubai for a long vacation. Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa Sen will also be joining them soon.

According to reports published by Etimes, Sushmita along with Rohman, Renee and Alisah will be in Dubai till the first week of January 2021. A source close to them told the portal, "Sushmita and Rohman might be joined in Dubai by a lot of relatives. From there, they will head to Kolkata for a family wedding.” The source also revealed that this holiday will be great fun for Sushmita's family and everyone in the Sen family is looking forward to it.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Charu took to her social media handle and shared a lovey-dovey picture with husband Rajeev and hinted about the vacation as she captioned the picture as, “We just fixed our Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Did you guys plan yet?” Rajeev dropped the heart emoji on the post.

Ever since the couple has patched-up after having some unexplained issues, the duo has been seen spending quality time with each other. Recently, Rajeev took his wifey on a dinner date.