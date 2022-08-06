Sushmita Sen Impresses Beau Lalit Modi With Gorgeous Vacation Pics; Jungkook Misses His Fellow BTS Members

Sushmita Sen took to social media to share smoking hot pictures and videos from her recent holiday in Sardinia. On Saturday, the Aarya actress dropped a video in which she was seen taking a dip in the Mediterranean Sea. She looked hottest in a black swimsuit paired with white skirt. “Align, pause, breathe…let go!!!❤️ A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! .” She added, “Where life has depth…I am all in!!I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

After Kim Taehyung, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope’s Vlog, Bangtan TV dropped the latest video featuring the Golden Maknae of BTS aka Jeon Jungkook. The Vlog was released on Saturday evening and it is already trending on social media. In the 40-minute-long video, the youngest member of the biggest boyband can be seen talking about several things- from his song ‘My You’ for ARMYs to missing the members of the group.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer fantasy adventure film Brahmastra has become one of the highly anticipated Bollywood movies of this year. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film to the Indian masses. On Saturday, August 6, the director of the movie Ayan Mukerji took to social media to share the background story of the vision of the forthcoming movie.

Shah Rukh Khan fans were in for a delightful treat on Friday as a video of the Bollywood superstar grooving to a Punjabi song cropped up on the Internet. The 56-year-old actor, who is currently shooting for his next film Dunki, was seen dancing to Pav Dharia’s popular song Na Ja, which was released in 2017.

Russo Brother’s high-octane action thriller ‘The Gray Man’ generated quite the hype in India for roping in actor Dhanush to play a trained assassin. The director duo have yet again been successful in captivating audiences with their unique style of film-making.

