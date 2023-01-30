Guess who is back for a more fierce and bold season of her superhit show? Sushmita Sen aka Aarya. And this time, she “means business." On Monday, the actress and the makers dropped the first teaser of Aarya season 3, leaving everyone super excited for the show.

The video shows Sushmita Sen aka Aarya in a black full-sleeved top and big shades, smoking a cigar with full swag and a pistol in front of her. After lighting the cigar, she loads the pistol, and the text in the video reads, “Guess who’s back”. Sushmita Sen shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “She is back, and she means business. Hotstar Specials Aarya 3. Now shooting”.

Soon after the teaser was shared, Sen’s daughter Renee gushed about her mother and wrote, “You are unreal”. Film Director Ravi Jadhav too commented on the video and wrote, “Mind Blowing”. A user wrote, “Literally can’t wait”, while another wrote, “Sushmita sen at her best”. Another user showed excitement and commented, “Haaye! Kuch toh achha suna mene itne dino baad. (Finally heard something good after such a long time). Can’t wait now!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Sushmita Sen marked her comeback on-screen with her OTT debut Aarya in June 2020. She played a powerful protagonist who goes the extra mile to protect her family from criminals. The series is based on the Spanish original ‘Penoza’ and tells the story of a mother named Aarya (Sushmita Sen), who takes the route of the underworld after the death of her husband to save her children and family.

The previous two seasons were extremely thrilling and kept the audience on the edge. It received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. Season 1 of Aarya even earned a nomination for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. The series is helmed by Ram Madhvani and stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari and Vinod Rawat among others.

Read all the Latest Movies News here