Sushmita Sen Is 'Feeling Great' As Ram Madhvani Announces Aarya 3: 'Can't Wait To Return'

When Sushmita Sen returned to the screen with web-series Aarya in 2020, she did it with a bang. Her fierce avatar as Aarya Sareen left everyone impressed. While the first season was also nominated for best drama series at the International Emmy Awards, Aarya 2 was released in December 2020. Needless to say, season two was a hit too! However, it’s time for Sushmita to come back as Aarya Sareen with season three.

Yes, you read it right. On Monday, Director Ram Madhvani announced that Aarya season 3 is now in development. “Aarya Season 3 in Development Creator @madhvaniram, @sushmitasen47, @disneyplushotstar & @endemolshineind collaborate once again to escalate the excitement ,” he wrote along with an announcement video. Several fans took to the comment section and expressed excitement. “Amazing can’t wait,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Can’t wait! @sushmitasen47 love you!”

Sushmita Sen also re-shared the same on her Instagram stories. The actress also expressed excitement for season three and talked about how she cannot wait to return as Aarya. “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney+ Hotstar team, can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya,” she said as quoted by Variety.

