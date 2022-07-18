Priyanka Chopra Gives Sushmita Sen Loud Cheer After She Shuts Down Trolls Calling Her 'Gold Digger'

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh joined many stars to show their support to Sushmita Sen after she shut down trolls for calling her gold diggers. On Sunday, Sushmita took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note slamming trolls for their regressive comments. She also reminded everyone that she buys her own diamonds, as she’s always said.

Taking to the comments section, Priyanka Chopra lauded Sushmita for her comeback. “Tell em Queen!” Ranveer Singh dropped heart emojis. Dia Mirza also dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Suniel Shetty also dropped clapping, thumbs up, and folded handle emojis.

Several fans also joined the stars to praise Sushmita for gracefully handling the situation. “Sush this caption has all my heart. reading all those gossips which painted you as someone else which you are clearly not hurt me so much .. what a perfect way to put all those gossip mongers to rest !! thats y i love you..u never put down others to raise urself.. the amount of belief u have on urself is enough.. #proudfan do what makes you happy .. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ always n always #duggadugga,” a fan wrote.

“The Queen with her rightful, perfectly balanced words,” added another. “You are the Queen..sending love and positivity,” a third fan said.

In the post, Sushmita confessed it was ‘heartbreaking’ to see how miserable and unhappy the world has become. “The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip 😊 The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! 😄👍 Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!😉😁❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!!” she said.

The former Miss Universe and actress’s post was a reaction to several social media trolls called her a gold digger for dating Lalit Modi.

