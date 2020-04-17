Sushmita Sen Makes Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Proud as She Pulls of Extreme Yoga Poses Like a Pro

Sushmita Sen and boyfriend Rohman Shawl often work out together and post pictures on Instagram. Rohman challenged the former Miss Universe to try some difficult yoga poses and Sushmita was all game.

The actress posted two extreme yoga poses, one challenged by Rohman and another she took up herself. Sharing a picture which shows her balancing her body on one foot, she wrote, "So @rohmanshawl challenged me to attempt this balancing #yogapose ...Guess who's always up for a challenge!! #yourstruly of course!! wanna try? You can do it!!! I love you guys!!!... hint: straighten your back & tighten your core."

Rohman was impressed with Sushmita's efforts and commented on the post, "My jaw hit the floor when you did this my love!!! FYI It's still lying there on the floor. So proud of you. #myinspiration #you."

In the second post, Sushmita is seen trying an even more difficult posture - balancing her whole body on toes of her right foot in a sitting position. "This one I challenged myself to do!!! body balanced on tippi toes, had to find & align myself with the center of my being!!!❤️ of course kept falling off initially but boy what a feeling it is to find balance & stability after all the failed attempts!! Ah #life ❤️try it...it's magical!!"

A scroll through Sushmita's Instagram feed will show that majority of her posts are about health and fitness. The 44-year-old diva follows no one, but keeps are about 5 million followers updated about her life on a regular basis.

