GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sushmita Sen Makes First Public Appearance With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Pics Go Viral

Sushmita and Rohman reportedly met at a fashion show two months back and hit it off immediately.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 6:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sushmita Sen Makes First Public Appearance With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Pics Go Viral
Image credits: Instagram/Manav Manglani, Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Sushmita Sen has kept quiet so far about her rumoured romance with model Rohman Shawl. But the actress took her rumoured man to Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash held in Mumbai on Sunday.

The duo, who has reportedly been dating for a few months now, arrived together in the same car. They even posed for the shutterbugs before heading inside for the bash.

While Sushmita stunned in an all-black sequined off-the-shoulder outfit, Rohman looked dapper in a black suit.

Take a look:




View this post on Instagram

#sushmitasen at #shilpashetty #diwali bash

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



Sushmita, who is pretty regular with sharing pictures of her daughters and herself, has been posting pictures with Rohman of late. Recently, she shared a power-packed picture of her and Rohman doing handstand together. She captioned the photo: “He’s younger & taller, I am wiser & tougher” perrrrrfect!!! “Love too is a discipline” hands on #handstand #sharing #strength #love #stillness I love you guys!!!" (sic)



Sushmita and Rohman reportedly met at a fashion show two months back and hit it off immediately.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...