Sushmita Sen Makes First Public Appearance With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Pics Go Viral
Sushmita and Rohman reportedly met at a fashion show two months back and hit it off immediately.
Image credits: Instagram/Manav Manglani, Viral Bhayani
Sushmita Sen has kept quiet so far about her rumoured romance with model Rohman Shawl. But the actress took her rumoured man to Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash held in Mumbai on Sunday.
The duo, who has reportedly been dating for a few months now, arrived together in the same car. They even posed for the shutterbugs before heading inside for the bash.
While Sushmita stunned in an all-black sequined off-the-shoulder outfit, Rohman looked dapper in a black suit.
Take a look:
Sushmita, who is pretty regular with sharing pictures of her daughters and herself, has been posting pictures with Rohman of late. Recently, she shared a power-packed picture of her and Rohman doing handstand together. She captioned the photo: “He’s younger & taller, I am wiser & tougher” perrrrrfect!!! “Love too is a discipline” hands on #handstand #sharing #strength #love #stillness I love you guys!!!" (sic)
