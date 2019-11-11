Sushmita Sen Moved to Tears After Hearing Daughter Alisah's Essay on Adoption

Sushmita Sen recently shared her proud mother moment when her daughter Alisah wrote a heartwarming essay on adoption as part of her school assignment. Sushmita shared the video of her daughter reading it, on her social media.

Calling it emotional, the actress shared that the video got tears in her eyes. Throughout the video, the actress couldn't help herself but be smitten by her daughter's thought process. In the end, she even asks if its Alisah who has written all that, on her own. Her caption read, “You gave life in such a way, that you saved one” #alisahsen ❤️ #10yrsold #essay #adoption ❤️She had me in tears!!! This magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity & honesty...the divinity in her convictions...uffff! Just listening to her opens the heart!!! #sharing #truth #kindness #bornfromtheheart I love you guys!!!"

For the unversed, Sushmita adopted her first daughter Renee in 2000, when she was just 24 years old. Alisah was adopted after 10 years in 2010. The actress’s Instagram is filled with posts of both her daughters and trio is often seen enjoying holidays in exotic locations.

Roman Shawl, the actress's model boyfriend also shares a good bond with her daughters as Sushmita keeps sharing pictures of their outings together.

In an earlier interview with Rajeev Masand on Women We Love, how she wanted her daughters to find out about their biological parents once they turn 18. She even explained to them how they could go to the court and look at the names in an envelope. "I told her that I don't know if they have names of biological parents in there, but that information is rightfully hers. I didn't want to give her the wrong information and break her heart. She asked me, 'Why do you want me to go and find out?' I said, 'I'm not saying go find out, I'm saying you have a right to know. She gave it a moment's pause and said, 'No, I don't want to find out.'

