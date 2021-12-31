Sushmita Sen on Announcing Her Split With Rohman Shawl: 'Closure Is a Big Thing'

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is one of Bollywood’s most graceful female stars. To the delight of her fans, the diva has always been open about her relationships. She also spoke candidly about her relationship with model Rohman Shawl, whom she met on Instagram. Everything was going well in their relationship, but fate had different plans for them. The actress officially confirmed her breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Rohman Shawl, on social media earlier this month with a heartfelt Instagram post.

“We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!," Sushmita captioned the photo of herself and her ex-boyfriend.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Sen addressed her breakup with Rohman and how she ended the relationship gracefully, “For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship."

“Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives," the Aarya actor continued, adding that friendship will always exist. According to the actress, if she starts sitting and thinking about it at her age, she is wasting her life.

The Aarya star also revealed that she has always learned from her relationships, saying, “I have grown in every relationship. So, it’s a beautiful thing to be able to speak your truth.”

Sushmita finally clarified that she is a ‘100% person,’ who likes to love 100 per cent and move on gracefully with the same energy. Noting that life isn’t about being stuck in a vicious circle, she finds the truth ‘incredible’ because it enables people to stay friends and just be cordial. Sen firmly believes that love is more important than anything else in the world.

On the professional front, she recently appeared in Ram Madhvani’s Aarya 2 and received a positive reaction from her fans and well-wishers. Following the success of Aarya 2, Sushmita has now confirmed that a third instalment of the series will be produced.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.