Sushmita Sen On Being Called Gold Digger for Dating Lalit Modi, Ileana D’Cruz in A Relationship Katrina Kaif’s Brother

Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi has invited several troll who have been tagging the Miss Universe 1994 and established actress a ‘gold digger’. Reacting strongly to it, Sushmita wrote a long post where she mentioned, “The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! 😄👍 Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!😉😁❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!!”

Also read: Sushmita Sen Reacts to Being Called Gold Digger For Dating Lalit Modi: ‘Always Preferred Diamonds And I Still Buy Them Myself’

Ileana D’Cruz being a part of Katrina Kaif’s birthday celebration had made many wonder when the two turned close friends. Now, reports suggest that Ileana might be dating Katrina’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel.

Also read: Ileana D’Cruz Dating Katrina Kaif’s Brother Sebastian Laurent Michel: Reports

Allu Arjun to is open to doing Bollywood films. In a recent interview, he said, “Acting in Hindi is a little out of my comfort zone for now, but once there is a requirement, I’ll go all-out.” The actor also dropped a picture with director Punit Malhotra, raising expectations, but it was only for an ad.

Also read: Pushpa Fame Allu Arjun Talks About Working In a Hindi Movie: ‘Out of My Comfort Zone But…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might be expecting twins. In a recent interview, Ranbir dropped some major hint. The Shamshera actor was asked to play a game of two truths and a lie when he left everyone stunned with his answer. “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work,” he replied.

Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Expecting Twins? Fans Think Brahmastra Actor Dropped a Massive Hint

Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel has been in works for quite some time. Now, the writer of the film KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed that the basic outline of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 script is ready and has been narrated to Salman Khan too. “I have narrated the story outline to Bhai and he has loved it. Now the ball is in his court to decide on timelines,” he told an entertainment portal.

Also read: Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Sequel To Be A Continuation Of Part One; Salman Khan Loved The Script

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.