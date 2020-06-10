Sushmita Sen Opens up on 'Traumatic' 5 Years of Suffering from Addison's Disease

Actress Sushmita Sen, who will be making her Bollywood comeback after 10 years with the new web-show Aarya opened up about her battle with Addison's disease, which caused her to disappear from the public eye in 2014. Now, with web-show that she described as a "light at the end of the tunnel," the actress is bouncing back stronger into the spotlight.

Talking to Anupama Chopra in an interview, Sushmita opened up about the traumatic time she spent after her diagnosis. She said, “The reason I am also excited is because all through the last ten years, out of which five were lovely, watching my little one grow up and being there a hundred per cent… After that, the last five years were pretty traumatising. They really took me to the darkest of places that I had never been before."

"And all through that, there was this light at the end of the tunnel; I did not know it would be called Aarya but I knew that something good is coming and I have to hold on and fight whatever it is I am facing now, because I am not done. And by that, I don’t mean a film or web series, but just something to look forward to,” she further added.

The Disney Plus Hotstar original series Aarya will see Sen in the titular role as a lady who takes over her husband's cartel to protect her family. The series will also be the digital debut of actor Chandrachur Singh. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya will stream from June 19, 2020.

