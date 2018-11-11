English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushmita Sen Opens Up on Wedding Rumours, Says 'Rohman’cing life Absolutely'
Reports are doing rounds that Sushmita Sen might soon tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. Here's what she said about the rumours.
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Of late, Sushmita Sen has become the talk of the town. Reports are doing rounds that the actress might soon tie the knot with her rumoured boyfriend, Rohman Shawl.
On Saturday, the former Miss Universe took to Instagram to quash all the rumours and clearly stated that she is not getting married anytime soon. Sharing a workout video, she wrote, "While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these #rings & this #commitment , and I am game!!All other #gossips can die in vain” #notgettingmarried (yet) ‘Rohman’cing life ABSOLUTELY!!! #enoughsaid #sharing #mytruth I love you guys beyond!!!! mmuuuaaah!!!!."
The duo, who has reportedly been dating for a few months now are spotted together a number of times. Not only Rohman also joined Sushmita and her two daughters-- Renee and Aliseh, for their Diwali celebrations, he accompanied Sushmita at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Diwali bash held in Mumbai.
Soon after, a report in DNA suggested that Sen is planning to take her relationship with Shawl forward and marriage is on the cards.
“Sushmita and Rohman were dating for two months after they met at a fashion gala and enjoy a good equation. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year. Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019," a close friend of the rumoured couple told the publication.
Sushmita and Rohman reportedly met at a fashion show two months back and hit it off immediately.
| Edited by: Vaishali Jain
