Sushmita Sen Pens Empowering Post: 'Even at 45, I Still Make Big Blunders in Choices'

Instagram followers of actress Sushmita Sen were in for some lesson of worldly wisdom on Tuesday. The 45-year-old actress shared a charming portrait of herself on the social media platform flaunting a ‘knowing smile.’ Accompanying the portrait was a caption written by the former Miss Universe in which she talked about making mistakes even at the age of 45. Sushmita said that her fans often ask her if she has days when she is feeling off or not very optimistic. Replying to their queries, the actress said that just like everyone else, she too has days when she is not so positive about things and feels a bit off.

Sushmita wrote, “You guys often ask me, if I have off days… of course I do! Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don’t!!! And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognise the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it… No, none of it escapes me!”

Sushmita’s wise words have certainly resonated with a few of her fans and followers who shared their reactions in the comments section. Thanking Sushmita for her inspiring post, one user commented, “Very well said and heartily felt! Just what I wanted to hear today. Stay blessed." While another user wrote, “The beauty about you is how graciously you bounce back. You are surely an inspiration. loads of love to you and your beautiful family(sic)."

Sushmita Sen was shooting for the second season of the Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya before the lockdown was imposed to control the rising cases of the coronavirus in Maharashtra.

