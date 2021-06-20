Sushmita Sen Pens 'Thank You' Note as Aarya Turns One

Actress Sushmita Sen took to social media on Saturday to celebrate one year of release of her web series Aarya.

“She lost everything, to eventually find herself" #Aarya What a heart warming journey of self discovery!!! Happpyyyy First Anniversary of Aarya @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @disneyplushotstarvip, the brilliant cast & crew Most importantly, THANK YOU to all you people who received Aarya with soooooo much love & appreciation," she wrote as caption with a still she posted on Instagram.

In another post, she uploaded a collage of pictures of every crew member and actor, who was part of the series. She captioned the second post as: “#TeamAarya #Gratitude #love #celebration. I love you guys."

Namit Das, who played Jawahar, a character with negative shades in the show, credited the web series for giving him recognition an actor vies for. “I have so much to be grateful for as Aarya completes a year. I got the opportunity to work with the gorgeous icon Sushmita Sen and the inspiring Chandrachur Singh. Moreover, the response of the viewers was phenomenal," he told IANS.

“The series gave me the recognition an actor vies for. I have happy memories of essaying Jawahar in Aarya. I have the digital audience to thank for, for all their love and messages," he added.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to avenge her husband’s murder. The show also features Chandrachur Singh and Ankur Bhatia, and is directed by Ram Madhvani. The second season of the series is currently being shot.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here