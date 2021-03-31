​Sushmita Sen Posts About Healing, Says 'We Each Carry the Power to Heal Ourselves'

Actress Sushmita Sen has grabbed the attention of the media ever since she has started dating model Rohman Shawl. And now, the actress has given a full stop to the buzz of her breakup with Rohman. On Tuesday, March 30, Sushmita took to Instagram to share a post about healing by Vienna Pharaon. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it and wrote that patterns repeat themselves unconsciously until they are consciously broken. She added that we each carry the power to heal ourselves and she speaks from experience. The lady also wished her fans by saying happy healing.

With a fan following of 5.6 million on Insta account, Sushmita had earlier in the month of February posted an anonymous quote which left her fans and followers speculating that all is not well between her and Rohman.

The actress captioned it by writing that the moral of the story is, “He won’t, She will".

Sushmita is one of the most active celebrities on social media and keeps on sharing her pictures, family moments, details regarding her upcoming projects, on social media to keep her fans updated. She has also shared some adorable images of herself with her beau.

While Rohman on Tuesday posted a few pictures of the bark of a tree which impressed his lady love and received her appreciation as Sushmita commented on the post by saying, “Ufffff jaan! Baat toh hai."

Talking about the duo’s love story, the couple has been dating since 2018. And it all started when Rohman DM’ed her on Instagram and Sushmita accidentally opened his message and replied. After which, they met and spent time knowing each other. Soon, they started dating. Sushmita has also adopted two daughters — Renee and Alisah.

While coming to the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Ram Madhvani’s web series Aarya which was her comeback project. The show aired on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020 and also featured Chandrachur Singh in a key role. Currently, the actress is busy shooting for the second season of the series.