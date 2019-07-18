English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushmita Sen Posts 'Family Selfie' with Boyfriend Rohman Shawl, See Here
Sushmita shared the photograph on Instagram on Thursday. In the image, everyone can be seen colour coordinated in yellow.
Image: Instagram/Sushmita Sen
Loading...
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who is currently vacationing in Armenia, has shared a "family selfie" along with her daughters Renee and Alisah and beau Roman Shawl.
Sushmita shared the photograph on Instagram on Thursday. In the image, everyone can be seen colour coordinated in yellow. She captioned it: "Why so serious jaan meri Rohman Shawl. Brilliant group effort for this family selfie we fit. Love you guys."
Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994 and she later won the Miss Universe 1994 contest at the age of 18.
She made her acting debut with the Hindi film Dastak in 1996. And later starred in films including Sirf Tum, Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?
Here are some more pictures from Sushmita's Instagram account:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
Friday 21 June , 2019 Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
Monday 17 June , 2019 Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG Hector SUV Bookings Suspended Temporarily, 21000 Cars Booked Till Now
- Mission Mangal Trailer Has a Determined Akshay Kumar Leading a Team of Talented Scientists
- Netflix Set to Roll Out a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India; Could be Priced Around Rs 300
- 'What a Crackhead': Man Caught Smuggling Half-Kilo Cocaine Under Wig at Barcelona Airport
- ICJ Orders Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadav
Photogallery
Loading...