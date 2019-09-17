Take the pledge to vote

Sushmita Sen Posts Gorgeous Pics With Rohman Shawl from Their Exotic Getaway

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's adorable relationship often makes headlines.

Antara Kashyap | News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
Sushmita Sen Posts Gorgeous Pics With Rohman Shawl from Their Exotic Getaway
Image: Sushmita Sen/ Instagram
Sushmita Sen is a one-woman army, who juggle business, charity, and family, gracefully. The former Miss Universe literally lives up to her title, as she has successfully raised two beautiful girls, Renee, and Alisah as a single mom. Amidst her busy life, Sushmita Sen also loves traveling and spending time with nature with family and her beau Rohman Shawl.

The actor recently shared a loved-up picture with boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl, and needless to say, she has left us with major heart-eyes! The two, who have been dating for over a year now, make an extremely good-looking couple which has a separate fan-base of their own. In the new picture, Sushmita can be seen wearing a black metallic bikini with a white shirt. She is seen lying in Rohman's arms. The model also cannot keep his eyes off her.

Check it out: 

 

View this post on Instagram

#love

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

The actor recently celebrated her younger daughter Alisah's birthday in the Maldives with her family including Rohman. Taking to Instagram, she wrote about how Alisah had waited for 5 years to be able to go scuba diving as the youngest age to do was 10. She also shared a video of her learning to skin dive at the age of 43.   Take a look:  

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

To the bravest 10 year old I know & take pride in being her mother!!❤️ This is what I gifted her for her 10th birthdayAlisah was only 5 yrs old when Renee & I got certified as PADI Open Water Scuba Diver, and she was most annoyed that the minimum age for scuba diving was 10 yrs old...she waited 5 birthdays for this day!!! And of course did her first scuba dive in Maldives, just like her Maa & sister❤️ SHE WAS AMAZING, logging in 41 minutes & 9 meters/ 29 feet in the Indian Ocean.❤️ My #godchild @aaliyahsenb8 age 16yrs old also did her first scuba dive with Alisah & I couldn’t be prouder of both my incredible babies!!!❤️ Thank you Naveen & Hussain for being the most amazing instructors my kids could ever have hoped for, to go past all fears & DIVE!!!❤️ HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY ALISAH!!!❤️ #sharing #training #scubadiving #padi #maldives #birthdaygirl #proudmom I love you guys!!!! A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

View this post on Instagram

Learning to Skin Dive at 43!!! Its never too late for anything or anyone, a single step...a leap of faith, is all that is needed to get started, the rest naturally follows!!I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up!!! Thank you Hussain Hassam for teaching me the strength of a single breath!!❤️ #dancingsunrays #oceanic #peace #meditation #indianocean #maldives #breathtaking #experience #skindive #cherished I love you guys!! #duggadugga ❤️

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

 

This year, Sushmita Sen completed 25 years of being crowned Miss Universe. The actor was the first Indian to win the prestigious pageant in 1994.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
