Sushmita Sen Posts Gorgeous Pics With Rohman Shawl from Their Exotic Getaway
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's adorable relationship often makes headlines.
Image: Sushmita Sen/ Instagram
Sushmita Sen is a one-woman army, who juggle business, charity, and family, gracefully. The former Miss Universe literally lives up to her title, as she has successfully raised two beautiful girls, Renee, and Alisah as a single mom. Amidst her busy life, Sushmita Sen also loves traveling and spending time with nature with family and her beau Rohman Shawl.
The actor recently shared a loved-up picture with boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl, and needless to say, she has left us with major heart-eyes! The two, who have been dating for over a year now, make an extremely good-looking couple which has a separate fan-base of their own. In the new picture, Sushmita can be seen wearing a black metallic bikini with a white shirt. She is seen lying in Rohman's arms. The model also cannot keep his eyes off her.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
The actor recently celebrated her younger daughter Alisah's birthday in the Maldives with her family including Rohman. Taking to Instagram, she wrote about how Alisah had waited for 5 years to be able to go scuba diving as the youngest age to do was 10. She also shared a video of her learning to skin dive at the age of 43. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
To the bravest 10 year old I know & take pride in being her mother!!❤️ This is what I gifted her for her 10th birthdayAlisah was only 5 yrs old when Renee & I got certified as PADI Open Water Scuba Diver, and she was most annoyed that the minimum age for scuba diving was 10 yrs old...she waited 5 birthdays for this day!!! And of course did her first scuba dive in Maldives, just like her Maa & sister❤️ SHE WAS AMAZING, logging in 41 minutes & 9 meters/ 29 feet in the Indian Ocean.❤️ My #godchild @aaliyahsenb8 age 16yrs old also did her first scuba dive with Alisah & I couldn’t be prouder of both my incredible babies!!!❤️ Thank you Naveen & Hussain for being the most amazing instructors my kids could ever have hoped for, to go past all fears & DIVE!!!❤️ HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY ALISAH!!!❤️ #sharing #training #scubadiving #padi #maldives #birthdaygirl #proudmom I love you guys!!!! A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on
Learning to Skin Dive at 43!!! Its never too late for anything or anyone, a single step...a leap of faith, is all that is needed to get started, the rest naturally follows!!I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up!!! Thank you Hussain Hassam for teaching me the strength of a single breath!!❤️ #dancingsunrays #oceanic #peace #meditation #indianocean #maldives #breathtaking #experience #skindive #cherished I love you guys!! #duggadugga ❤️
This year, Sushmita Sen completed 25 years of being crowned Miss Universe. The actor was the first Indian to win the prestigious pageant in 1994.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel V-Fiber Broadband: 1Gbps Speed, 1000GB Free Data And Plans From Rs 799
- Post #MeToo, 19% Men Don't Want to Hire 'Attractive' Women, Reveals Survey
- Is Facebook Ready For TV Battles With Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Video?
- A Pakistani Pop-Singer is Facing Legal Action for Threatening PM Modi with Snakes
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance