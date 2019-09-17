Sushmita Sen Posts Gorgeous Pics With Rohman Shawl from Their Exotic Getaway

Sushmita Sen is a one-woman army, who juggle business, charity, and family, gracefully. The former Miss Universe literally lives up to her title, as she has successfully raised two beautiful girls, Renee, and Alisah as a single mom. Amidst her busy life, Sushmita Sen also loves traveling and spending time with nature with family and her beau Rohman Shawl.

The actor recently shared a loved-up picture with boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl, and needless to say, she has left us with major heart-eyes! The two, who have been dating for over a year now, make an extremely good-looking couple which has a separate fan-base of their own. In the new picture, Sushmita can be seen wearing a black metallic bikini with a white shirt. She is seen lying in Rohman's arms. The model also cannot keep his eyes off her.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram #love A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Sep 15, 2019 at 11:06am PDT

The actor recently celebrated her younger daughter Alisah's birthday in the Maldives with her family including Rohman. Taking to Instagram, she wrote about how Alisah had waited for 5 years to be able to go scuba diving as the youngest age to do was 10. She also shared a video of her learning to skin dive at the age of 43. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

Learning to Skin Dive at 43!!! Its never too late for anything or anyone, a single step...a leap of faith, is all that is needed to get started, the rest naturally follows!!I kept diving into the ocean until I learned to dance my way back up!!! Thank you Hussain Hassam for teaching me the strength of a single breath!!❤️ #dancingsunrays #oceanic #peace #meditation #indianocean #maldives #breathtaking #experience #skindive #cherished I love you guys!! #duggadugga ❤️

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Sep 1, 2019 at 5:05pm PDT

This year, Sushmita Sen completed 25 years of being crowned Miss Universe. The actor was the first Indian to win the prestigious pageant in 1994.

