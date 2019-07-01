Sushmita Sen Puts End to Breakup Rumours, Writes ‘I love you, Rohman Shawl’

Days after the news of Sushmita Sen’s breakup with Rohman Shawl starting doing rounds, the former Miss Universe has put an end to all the rumours like a boss. Sharing a gym selfie with her beau Rohman Shawl, Sushmita took to Instagram and shared a post that reads, “He’s lean...she’s mean I love you @rohmanshawl #backtobasics #gym #home #dubai #wegotthis I love you guys!!! (sic)” Rohman also poured in all his love to reply, “And she is #mine @sushmitasen47 (sic).”

The news about their break-up became a rumour after Rohman posted messages about self-worth in a relationship in his Instagram stories. In the posts, the model wrote about how a partner should respect without expecting. It also talked about how partners should spend some time talking to each other every day.

He also commented on the Main Hoon Na actress where she can be seen playing with a baby on a flight. Sushmita shared the picture with the caption, “Children have a way with me...I belong!!! We flew together...literally!!! Introducing my little #newfriend #kiara #precious #munchkin #happiness #children #love I love you guys!!!” Rohman left a cute comment for his girlfriend, writing, “My BABY with a baby.”

It is quite clear that the lovebirds have happily shut the rumours about their break-up with lovey-dovey posts for each other. Recently, Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen got married to TV actress Charu Asopa in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in Goa.

Follow @News18Movies for more