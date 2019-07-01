Sushmita Sen Puts End to Breakup Rumours, Writes ‘I love you, Rohman Shawl’
Sharing a gym selfie with her beau Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and shared a post that shut down their alleged break-up rumours.
Image of Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen, courtesy of Instagram
Days after the news of Sushmita Sen’s breakup with Rohman Shawl starting doing rounds, the former Miss Universe has put an end to all the rumours like a boss. Sharing a gym selfie with her beau Rohman Shawl, Sushmita took to Instagram and shared a post that reads, “He’s lean...she’s mean I love you @rohmanshawl #backtobasics #gym #home #dubai #wegotthis I love you guys!!! (sic)” Rohman also poured in all his love to reply, “And she is #mine @sushmitasen47 (sic).”
The news about their break-up became a rumour after Rohman posted messages about self-worth in a relationship in his Instagram stories. In the posts, the model wrote about how a partner should respect without expecting. It also talked about how partners should spend some time talking to each other every day.
He also commented on the Main Hoon Na actress where she can be seen playing with a baby on a flight. Sushmita shared the picture with the caption, “Children have a way with me...I belong!!! We flew together...literally!!! Introducing my little #newfriend #kiara #precious #munchkin #happiness #children #love I love you guys!!!” Rohman left a cute comment for his girlfriend, writing, “My BABY with a baby.”
It is quite clear that the lovebirds have happily shut the rumours about their break-up with lovey-dovey posts for each other. Recently, Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen got married to TV actress Charu Asopa in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in Goa.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD And HD STBs: Is it Competition, or Challenge from Netflix And Hotstar?
- Nike Free RN 5.0 Review: A Better Barefoot Running Experience, Than Actually Running Barefoot
- Borderline Sexual Content Common on TikTok And Likee Could Soon Make Its Way to Your WhatsApp
- Former Residence of Maharaja of Jaipur Set to Be Open For Public Soon
- WATCH | You Guys Wanted Rishabh Pant! - Rohit's Hilarious Response Leaves Media in Splits
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s