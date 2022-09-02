Sushmita Sen Reacts to Brother Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa's Decision to Call Off Divorce

TV actor Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen, the brother of actor Sushmita Sen, on Thursday announced that they decided to give their marriage another shot, months after announcing they were headed for a divorce.

In a joint statement posted on social media, the couple said they had decided to call off their divorce and keep their marriage “for good”. Charu and Rajeev had tied the knot in 2019 and have a daughter named Ziana together.

“Marraiges are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that… Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good,” the couple wrote in a joint statement.

Reacting to the same, Sushmita Sen commented she was happy with Charu and Rajeev’s decision. “I am soooooo happy for all 3 of you!!! Dugga Dugga Shona,” Sushmita commented.

Earlier, Charu said that Sushmita has been her “huge emotional support” and her go-to person to share her marriage problems. “My sister-in-law is a wonderful person. I keep talking to her quite often and even share my problems. Other than her, I am not comfortable in sharing my problems with anyone else…,” Charu told Pinkvilla.com.

In June this year, Charu revealed that she had sent a notice to Rajeev seeking to part ways mutually. “Yes, we have taken the legal route to end the marriage and I initiated the process,” she had said. However, Rajeev also replied to her notice with another notice that accused her of hiding her first marriage. Later, the actress called the allegations leveled up by Rajeev against her false and said, “He is claiming that he didn’t know about my first marriage! Not only did he know about it, but also appreciated me for moving on from my past and making it on my own in Mumbai.” Following this, the fight between the two got ugly. Earlier in August, Charu also claimed that even though she sent divorce papers draft to Rajeev, his lawyer was not responding.

