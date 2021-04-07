Sushmita Sen Recalls Daughter Alisah’s Emotional Essay on Adoption, Watch Video

Sushmita Sen is a role model to millions out there. Not only for how she sought a career in modelling and then acting but the way she had adopted motherhood at a young age of 24. The former Miss Universe adopted daughters, Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.

Sushmita recently came across an old video of Alisah reciting a heartwarming essay on adoption. The 11-year-old had urged people to adopt a child to give it “the right to live” and get love and happiness in return, in her essay. While retweeting the video, Sushmita captioned it, “Such wisdom & grace!!! Alisah Sen inspires me !!!”

Back in 2019, Sushmita shared this video on Instagram. The video captured the heartfelt emotions of the actress as her daughter read out the essay.

Reportedly, Alisah chose the topic ‘adoption’ when she was asked to write on something closest to her heart. The 11-year-old can be seen dressed in a school uniform as she read out her essay in the video: “I believe that you should adopt a child from the orphanage since you will have happiness in your family. After all, a child must have the right to live. You might be thinking that adopting a child means more responsibility than a biological one. But no, you are wrong. Both types are the same and secondly, there shouldn’t even be a differentiation.”

The profound words and thoughts of the little girl moved the actress to tears. The actress shared the video with her fans and wrote, “You gave life in such a way, that you saved one,” in the caption. She also expressed how the essay written with the magnitude of love, acceptance, security, purity and honesty has opened her heart. She further applauded how convincing the essay was. She concluded by expressing her love for her daughters, “ I love you guys!!!”

