Sushmita Sen Refused to Lip-sync 'Mehboob Mere' Due to Suggestive Lyrics

Sushmita Sen is reported to have refused to lip-sync the lyrics of her hit track Mehboob Mere from Fiza (2000). The reason? Suggestive lyrics, as stated in a report.

Song choreographer Ganesh Acharya recalled shooting for Mehboob Mere with the actress and said that Sushmita refused to sing the lyric- ‘aa garmi le mere seene se (come feel the heat of my bosom)’- due to the suggestive nature. Ganesh added that Anu Malik, who was the music composer for the movie, got it changed to ‘aa narmi le mere aankhon se (bask in the softness of my eyes)’. As per Ganesh, Sushmita commanded that sort of respect in the film industry that the changes were incorporated at her behest.

Sushmita is currently self-quarantined at home with her family due to coronavirus outbreak. She has been frequently sharing pictures and videos of herself, boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter son social media to keep her fans entertained.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in web series Aarya. The show premiered in June and was well-received for its taut narrative and effective performances. The show marked Sushmita Sen's return to the screen, a decade after her last Hindi film No Problem.

The Disney+Hotstar series, an official remake of popular Dutch crime-drama Penoza, revolves around Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband is shot. Season 2 of Aarya has been announced by director Ram Madhwani.