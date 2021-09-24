Sushmita Sen Responds to Aarya's International Emmy Awards 2021 Nomination: We Are Family

After Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das, it is time for Sushmita sen to rejoice as her web series Aarya has been nominated in the best drama series for the 221 International Emmy Awards. The actress took to social media to share the news and retweeted a post from Disney+Hotstar’s official account. She wrote, “We are family." Co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat the web series also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell and others.

The actress had received rave reviews for the series that marked her digital debut. After staying away from films for years, she chose Aarya as her come-back venture. According to director Ram Madhvani, the cast including Sushmita Sen has completed the shooting of the second season of the crime-drama series.

The first season of Aarya, the Hindi remake of Dutch web-series Penoza, was shot in Rajasthan. The series ended in a cliffhanger, with viewers wanting to know more about what happened to Aarya after she leaves the country with the children.

Aarya gave Sushmita Sen the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actress. The first season premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on 19 June 2020, consisting of 9 episodes.

Meanwhile, the full list was announced on Thursday evening by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. There are 44 Nominees across 11 categories and spanning a record number of 24 countries.

While Nawazuddin has been nominated in the Best Actor category for Serious Men, Vir Das has landed a nomination in Comedy for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India.

