Sushmita Sen Reveals Aarya Season 2 Will Be Out ‘Very Very Soon’

Sushmita Sen is one of the best actresses Bollywood has ever given to Indian cinema. The actress did a major comeback with her series, Aarya, and has won millions of hearts. On June 25, Sushmita Sen went live on Instagram with her two daughters Renee and Alisah, and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In the Instagram session, Sushmita read out her fans’ comments and also gave a hint about the second season of Aarya.

Sharing an update about the upcoming season Sushmita said that she is dying to tell her fans about Aarya. The actress informed that the last schedule for Aarya is left, and it is not very long. “So it should be done very very soon,” she added. Sushmita asked her fans to love and appreciate the second season just like they did the first.

During the live session, Sushmita also shared her taste in music and revealed she is fond of French house, house music, and some R&B (Rhythm and Blues).” Sushmita’s fans asked a number of questions related to her likes, dislikes, and personal too.

Recently, Sushmita’s elder daughter Renee made her debut through a short film titled Suttabaazi. Directed by Kabeer Khurana, the short film was screened at the Bandra Film Festival’s YouTube Channel on June 23 under the ‘Quirky’ category. Renee is indeed very close to her mother, and during the interaction, Sushmita reminisced about her childhood period. She shared an anecdote that gives the listeners a glimpse of how she brought up her elder daughter. The actress informed that Renee used to cry out all night, and when Sushmita sang Sacrifice by Elton John, she would fall asleep.

As Sushmita complete 25 years in the industry, she concluded her session by thanking her fans for standing by her through all ups and downs in this journey.

