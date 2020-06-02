Sushmita Sen Reveals First Look of Her Comeback Web Series Aarya, Asks Fans to Guess the Plot

Sushmita Sen's Instagram feed is full of photos and videos of her workout and fitness sessions. The announcement of her comeback show was also in a similar vein. She posted a video of her doing pull-ups to reveal the first look of her new series, Aarya.

This web show will mark the former Miss Universe's return to acting after 10 years. She unveiled the first look and logo of the Hotstar Specials show without divulging details about the plot or her character. Rather, she asked her fans to guess what Aarya is all about.

She posted, "'Because of YOU...I AM' 👍❤️Aapne bulaaya aur hum chale aaye!! 😁❤️ Hotstar Specials presents #Aarya coming soon!! 💃🏻 Now it's your turn to tell me, what you think #Aarya is about? Tell me in the comments below and the lucky one who comes closest to guessing it right...goes live with me here on Instagram very very soon!!!"

From the first look, it is evident the role is going to be of a powerful woman in a thriller series. Details of the show are tightly guarded, but it surely seems something in Sushmita's zone completely.

It was earlier reported that Aarya will be directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar. Shooting for Aarya started in December 2019, and the story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop. Sushmita plays the title role.

Last December the actress wrote, "They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I return just for you!!"

