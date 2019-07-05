Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl and Family Complete #BottleCapChallenge in Style
The #BottleCapChallenge has gone viral on social media with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Jason Statham and others taking active part in it.
Image of Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen, courtesy of Instagram
Days after former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen put rumours of a possible break-up with Rohman Shawl to rest; the fashion icon took to social media, along with her boyfriend and daughters Alisah and Renee to take on the trending Bottle Cap Challenge, which they successfully completed it in style.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the former beauty queen, along with her daughters and boyfriend posted a series of videos where they were seen sending bottle caps spinning in the air with their flying kicks.
Sushmita captioned the series of videos as "Why should boys have all the fun! Renee, Alisah, yours truly and Rohman Shawl. All in Bottle Cap Challenge #superfun#familytime #dubai#challengeaccepted. I love you guys!”
Rohman too said in the comments section that Sushmita's Bottle Cap Challenge videos are "#familybottlecapchallenge goal."
Soon after successfully completing the challenge, Sushmita Sen engaged in some more family activities when she joined her daughters to celebrate something a little bit less tedious in the youngsters' playroom.
Captioning the post, " Haven’t had this much fun in a while, Thank you Alisah for indulging us!!! #sharing #happiness #fun #familytime #playroom #home #dubai @rohmanshawl love you guys!!! #duggadugga" she shared a video of playing in a pool of balls.
Notably, the #BottleCapChallenge has gone viral on social media with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Jason Statham and others taking active part in it. The challenge involves a person having to open a bottle of beverage with flying kicks.
