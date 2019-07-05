Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl and Family Complete #BottleCapChallenge in Style

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl and Family Complete #BottleCapChallenge in Style

The #BottleCapChallenge has gone viral on social media with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Jason Statham and others taking active part in it.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 5, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl and Family Complete #BottleCapChallenge in Style
Image of Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Days after former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen put rumours of a possible break-up with Rohman Shawl to rest; the fashion icon took to social media, along with her boyfriend and daughters Alisah and Renee to take on the trending Bottle Cap Challenge, which they successfully completed it in style.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the former beauty queen, along with her daughters and boyfriend posted a series of videos where they were seen sending bottle caps spinning in the air with their flying kicks.

Sushmita captioned the series of videos as "Why should boys have all the fun! Renee, Alisah, yours truly and Rohman Shawl. All in Bottle Cap Challenge #superfun#familytime #dubai#challengeaccepted. I love you guys!”

Rohman too said in the comments section that Sushmita's Bottle Cap Challenge videos are "#familybottlecapchallenge goal."

Soon after successfully completing the challenge, Sushmita Sen engaged in some more family activities when she joined her daughters to celebrate something a little bit less tedious in the youngsters' playroom.

Captioning the post, " Haven’t had this much fun in a while, Thank you Alisah for indulging us!!! #sharing #happiness #fun #familytime #playroom #home #dubai @rohmanshawl love you guys!!! #duggadugga" she shared a video of playing in a pool of balls.

Notably, the #BottleCapChallenge has gone viral on social media with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Jason Statham and others taking active part in it. The challenge involves a person having to open a bottle of beverage with flying kicks.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram